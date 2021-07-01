Jacksonville man arrested, accused of setting off fireworks at 3 a.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he was accused of waking up neighbors by setting off a series of fireworks.

The man spent nearly 20 hours in jail before he was released and the charges were dropped, jail records show.

According to an arrest report, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office started getting calls about loud bangs around 3 a.m. in the Arlington area. Neighbors told police they weren’t sure if the noises were gunfire or fireworks.

One witness told JSO they drove down the street towards the loud noises and saw a man shooting fireworks into the air.

JSO said the fireworks caused several phone calls to the JSO non-emergency number, according to the arrest report, which was partially redacted.

Eventually, JSO arrested the 29-year-old man and accused him of discharging fireworks and breach of the peace, both misdemeanors.