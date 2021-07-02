Fletcher High football coach accused of domestic battery

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. – Fletcher High head football coach Robert “Bobby” Raulerson was arrested Thursday morning and charged with one count of domestic battery, jail records show.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Raulerson was booked into the Duval County Jail on Thursday morning on misdemeanor charges. Jail records show he is still in jail as of Friday afternoon and not eligible for bond.

The school district said he has been Raulerson removed from any duties with student contact but is still employed.

The JSO arrest report is heavily redacted, but it shows the victim told investigators that she and Raulerson were arguing for hours, and as the argument progressed, he got angry with her. She eventually called the police left the house.

After interviewing both people involved, JSO said it arrested Raulerson based on “visible injuries” to the victim.

Raulerson’s statement to the police is redacted and his relationship to the victim was not immediately clear.

“We are monitoring this situation as a human resources matter,” a spokesman for Duval County Public Schools told News4Jax in a statement. “The employee has been removed from any duties with student contact until the matter is concluded.”

Raulerson, 53, was promoted to lead the Fletcher football team in January 2020.

Raulerson was an assistant on the Senators’ staff during the 2019 season and replaced Kevin Brown, who retired following a multi-decade, multi-sport coaching career at Fletcher.

Raulerson had been the head coach three seasons apiece at both Providence (2011-13) and Bishop Kenny (2016-18). He is a combined 35-28 at those schools, with playoff trips in three seasons.