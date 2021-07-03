15-year-old shot and killed on Grant Road Friday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 15-year-old young man was shot and killed on Grant Road Friday night according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Around 9:25 p.m., police were called to the scene on Grant Road. When they arrived, they found the 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department took him to the hospital where he died.

JSO and its homicide investigators are speaking with witnesses on the scene. At this time, investigators do not know what the suspect looks like or what led up to the shooting.

Police are looking at nearby cameras that might have caught something during the shooting.

Anyone with information that can help police in this investigation is encouraged to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.