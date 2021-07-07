Tornado Warning issued for Columbia and Union counties

A tornado warning has been extended until 7:30 this morning in Counties and Union counties and extending into Hamilton County. News4Jax will be on the air tracking the severe weather throughout the morning.

Tornado Warning including Columbia FL until 7:15 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/sdi2TKByBN — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) July 7, 2021

The initial warning was issued just after 6 a.m. for a radar-indicated tornado spotted east of Gainesville and moving to the northwest.

Throughout the day, areas east of Tropical Storm Elsa are under the threat of tornadoes. Just before 7, the national weather service put several counties under a tornado watch.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Florida and Georgia until 1 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/oreQ2gPr9W — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) July 7, 2021

TROPICAL STORM ELSA: Impacts for NE Florida and SE Georgia | What you expect where you live | Interactive tracking map

News4Jax will be on the air covering the impacts of Elsa throughout the morning. Turn on Channel 4 for the latest on the storm.