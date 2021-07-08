Surveying St. Marys damage left by Tropical Storm Elsa

ST. MARYS, Ga. – About 10 miles from the Kings Bay Navy base where a tornado tore apart an RV park Wednesday, significant damage was left in a St. Marys neighborhood after Tropical Storm Elsa passed through.

There were downed power lines and debris and trees in roadways.

Thursday morning, power lines could be seen wrapped around trees and a piece of roofing was plastered to a tree trunk.

Part of a roof ripped off a home and crashed into the window of a neighbor’s house. The woman who lives there said her son was in the room moments before the glass shattered and he tackled her into the bathroom where they would be safe.

Many streets remained closed off Thursday morning as debris made them all but impassable.

Downed wires, street signs knocked to the ground and pieces of metal wrapped around trees were visible around the neighborhood.

Camden County was under a tornado warning from about 5:45 p.m. until about 6:30 p.m.

It was at least the third tornado confirmed Wednesday in the Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida area. The NWS estimates an EF-0 tornado touched down Wednesday morning in Columbia County. There were also reports of damage in Jacksonville after a confirmed tornado early Wednesday evening.