The passenger of an all-terrain vehicle was killed in a crash Friday in Putnam County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the driver, a 50-year-old man, was traveling through a mud pit along County Road 310 at Hog Waller Mud Bog. The driver went over raised terrain and the ATV overturned on landing, FHP said.

The passenger, a 65-year-old man, died of his injuries. The driver’s injuries were said to be serious.

Troopers said neither man was wearing a helmet.