Man who worked as pastor charged with unlawful sexual activity involving minor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A former youth pastor is in jail and facing multiple felony charges.

Jeffery Bedwell, 38, was booked into the Duval County jail Thursday afternoon, where he was held Friday on a $500,000 bond.

Duval County jail records show Bedwell is facing one count of unlawful sexual activity, one count of lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor between the age of 12 and 16, one count of lewd and lascivious sexual battery on a minor between the age of 12 and 16, and one count of transmitting harmful material to a child.

News4Jax has learned through sources that Bedwell once worked as a youth pastor at the Southside campus of Chets Creek Church, but left a little more than year ago for reasons that are unclear.

Upon visiting Bedwell’s listed address, someone told News4Jax they would not be commenting on the arrest.

Bedwell’s attorney told News4Jax he does not comment on his clients’ cases.