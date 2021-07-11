Jacksonville police searching for missing 18-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are searching for a missing 18-year-old man who is diagnosed with autism, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

Just before 1 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the area of Blanding Boulevard and Cliff Cottage Court to a report of a missing and endangered adult.

Police said Nathan Lamar Garmany was reported missing by family members after walking away from his residence.

Garmany is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, and having brown eyes and black hair. He was reportedly wearing a yellow shirt, purple shorts and red shoes.

Anyone who has seen him or who has information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.