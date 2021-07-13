Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Reinventing the wheel: JTA becomes first public transit agency in country to test ‘airless tires’

This is big industry news!

Carianne Luter
, Social Media Producer

Emily Boyer
, Morning assignment manager, Traffic reporter

Reinventing the wheel: JTA becomes first public transit agency in country to test ‘airless tires’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tuesday was a momentous day for the Jacksonville Transportation Authority. JTA, in partnership with Goodyear, announced the agency will become the first public transit agency to test “airless tires.”

The big news was announced at Goodyear’s Armsdale Autonomous Vehicle Test & Learn Center. The tires are made from the company’s “proprietary blend,” JTA told News4Jax. Most airless tires on the market are made from solid rubber or plastic.

JTA is testing the tires on its Ollie 2.0, one of their 15-seater autonomous vehicles, that is also still in testing.

JTA told News4Jax the vehicles and tires are tested daily while they determine if the new technology is safe.

The track where they test the vehicle and where they will test the tires are complete with connected crosswalks and all other typical road infrastructure.

