Stolen gun recovered in Palatka burglary arrest

PALATKA, Fla. – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested two 18-year-olds connected to a string of burglaries.

Bradley Green and Gregory Napier face four counts of burglary, one count of larceny and one count of trespassing.

The Sheriff’s Office says the two were captured on a security camera and recorded by a neighbor with a cellphone at one of the alleged burglary sites.

Deputies also recovered a stolen gun from St. Johns County. The Sheriff’s Office reminds everyone to lock doors to cars and buildings and take valuables out of cars at night.