Missing Child Alert issued for 9-year-old Jacksonville girl with autism

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a search is underway on the Westside for a missing 9-year-old girl who has autism.

Investigators said Zoe Seel is missing from a home on Pennant Drive near the intersection of Ortega Farms Boulevard, which is east of Blanding Boulevard. The Sheriff’s Office said units are also searching Ringhaver Park, which is south of the child’s address.

At 3:36 p.m., the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert.

According to investigators, officers responded to the report of the missing child around 2 p.m. They said the child is non-verbal and walked away from her residence on foot.

Zoe is 4-foot 3-inches tall and weighs approximately 75 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink/purple tank top, “greenish” shorts and was barefoot, police said.

If seen -- call 911.