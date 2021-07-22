Police: Suspect in Lake City murder found hiding in Jacksonville, arrested

LAKE CITY, Fla. – A 22-year-old Lake City man has been arrested on homicide and other charges in connection with a double shooting June 28 that killed a man and left a woman injured.

According to the Lake City Police Department, at 2:45 a.m. June 28, officers were called to NE Jackson Avenue and NE Montana Street after reports that a person was shot.

Officers found two victims at the scene.

Shane J. Boone, 23, died of his gunshot wound, and a 33-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, was flown to UF Health Gainesville with gunshot wounds and was later released after being treated, police said.

“In the time since this shooting, investigators have been following several leads,” said Lake City Police Chief Dr. Argatha Gilmore. “I am glad to give a measure of closure to the community today in announcing that the shooter has been identified, and has been taken into custody.”

According to police, the shooter was identified as 22-year-old Marquez L. Henry of Lake City.

A U.S. Marshals Task Force found Henry hiding in Jacksonville on Wednesday and arrested him on charges including murder while engaged in robbery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.