Woman shot in Westside convenience store

Police investigate shooting on Lane Avenue south of Old Middleburg Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman in her 40s or 50s was shot about 12:30 p.m. Friday at a convenience store on Lane Avenue South near Park Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police said the woman entered the Prime Food Stop separately about the same time just before the shooting.

“As of right now, it appears very random,” Lt. Jamie Eason said. “There was possibly a physical altercation and a verbal altercation that led to the shooting.”

The woman was hospitalized but expected to recover.

The gunman ran south into a nearby apartment complex and disappeared.

Eason said the man is known to people in the area but they don’t have his identity.

Sky4 showed more than a dozen police units are at the scene and more are at the neighboring apartment complex.