Partly Cloudy icon
83º
wjxt logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

JSO: Child moving car in Sherwood Forest driveway hits, kills younger brother

Marilyn Parker, Reporter

Renee Beninate , Reporter

Tags: Jacksonville
Police responded Thursday to Little John Road.
Police responded Thursday to Little John Road. (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A child died after a crash Thursday afternoon involving a vehicle that his older brother was moving in a driveway in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police said they responded about 3:45 p.m. to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian off Little John Road.

JSO Sgt. M. Lundquist said officers learned that an unlicensed juvenile was moving a vehicle forward in the driveway when he ran over his younger brother, who died at a hospital.

The children’s ages were not immediately released.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, some of the people involved are not necessarily cooperating with the investigation.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

A Florida girl and North Carolina A&T SU grad who thrives in breaking news.

email

facebook

twitter

Renee Beninate is a Florida native and award-winning reporter who joined the News4Jax team in June 2021.

email

facebook

twitter