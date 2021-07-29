JSO: Child moving car in Sherwood Forest driveway hits, kills younger brother

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A child died after a crash Thursday afternoon involving a vehicle that his older brother was moving in a driveway in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police said they responded about 3:45 p.m. to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian off Little John Road.

JSO Sgt. M. Lundquist said officers learned that an unlicensed juvenile was moving a vehicle forward in the driveway when he ran over his younger brother, who died at a hospital.

The children’s ages were not immediately released.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, some of the people involved are not necessarily cooperating with the investigation.