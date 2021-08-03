Jacksonville PorchFest 2021 releases November date

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Save the date and get ready to celebrate music, architecture and community because the seventh annual Jacksonville PorchFest is on!
Springfield Preservation and Revitalization (SPAR) is proud to offer PorchFest as a free annual celebration held in Historic Springfield, a community just north of downtown Jacksonville, on the first Saturday of November. They will have music for everyone on porches throughout the neighborhood.
In addition to 50+ food and art vendors, more than 20 bands will be playing from 12:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Saturday, November 6, 2021.
Jacksonville PorchFest Porch Performers include:
- Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears
- Mama Blue
- Chris Thomas Band
- LPT
- Eric Carter
- Folk is People
- Groove Coalition
- MJ Baker
- Spade McQuade
- Let’s Ride Brass Band
- John Parkerurban & Friends
- Baba Caiman
- Caribe Groove
- Dakar
- Jahmen
- Micheal Mason
- Ramona the Band
- Remedy Tree
- The Bridge Street Vibe
- The Rip Currents Band
Local Student Performances:
- Douglas Anderson Guitar Ensemble
- Jacksonville Arts Music School
- Cathedral Arts Project
- Pine Forest Elementary
For more information on Jacksonville PorchFest, click here. This event is free and open to the public.