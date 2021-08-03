Jacksonville PorchFest 2021 releases November date

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Save the date and get ready to celebrate music, architecture and community because the seventh annual Jacksonville PorchFest is on!

Springfield Preservation and Revitalization (SPAR) is proud to offer PorchFest as a free annual celebration held in Historic Springfield, a community just north of downtown Jacksonville, on the first Saturday of November. They will have music for everyone on porches throughout the neighborhood.

In addition to 50+ food and art vendors, more than 20 bands will be playing from 12:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Saturday, November 6, 2021.

Jacksonville PorchFest Porch Performers include:

Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears

Mama Blue

Chris Thomas Band

LPT

Eric Carter

Folk is People

Groove Coalition

MJ Baker

Spade McQuade

Let’s Ride Brass Band

John Parkerurban & Friends

Baba Caiman

Caribe Groove

Dakar

Jahmen

Micheal Mason

Ramona the Band

Remedy Tree

The Bridge Street Vibe

The Rip Currents Band

Local Student Performances:

Douglas Anderson Guitar Ensemble

Jacksonville Arts Music School

Cathedral Arts Project

Pine Forest Elementary

For more information on Jacksonville PorchFest, click here. This event is free and open to the public.