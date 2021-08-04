Cloudy icon
Local News

32-year-old man located just hours after reported missing

Staff, News4Jax

Tags: Missing person
File photo (2021)
File photo (2021) (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced they found a man, who had been reported missing at midnight on Wednesday

A news release from the Sheriff’s Office said the man was last seen walking away from his home near Fort Caroline Road and University Boulevard at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

He reportedly suffers from several medical conditions, including being insulin-dependent. Due to the circumstances surrounding his disappearance, the Sheriff’s Office sent out a safety and risk alert to ask for the community’s help locating him.

News4Jax removed the man’s name, picture, and other details since he is no longer missing.

