Clay schools facing bus driver shortage ahead of first day

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Between the two of them, Clay County school bus drivers, Rhonda Bradshaw and Yvonne Billings have driven school buses for 13 years. But they still get excited for the first day of each new school year.

“This is one of the best jobs that there is,” Billings said. “I’ve been doing this for 10 years, and I look forward to it every year.”

Bradshaw says in a way, her Clay County bus riders have become like her children away from home.

“Especially when you have them over a few years,” Bradshaw said. “The same students, and you get to watch them grow up.”

Come Tuesday, Bradshaw and Billings will once again welcome students aboard. Masks will not be required on school buses this year, but they are recommended.

Their buses will not only be cleaned but specially sprayed after each morning and afternoon route. For Clay County schools’ transportation director, Derald Sweatt, making sure parents know their kids are always in safe hands is key.

“I think communication is everything,” Sweatt said. “Very transparent on what we’re doing, why we’re doing it when we’re doing it. And develop a relationship, you know, with their bus drivers. Things like that, we encourage them

While the switch on masks is new this year, one thing that isn’t is a bus driver shortage. Sweatt says the district still needs to fill about 15 driver positions. He says it’s an industry issue seen in other counties as well.

“We’ve had quite a few retire,” Sweatt said. “We’re still behind a little bit because Clay County is growing faster than I can hire people.”

In recent years, Sweatt says the goal had been to add air-conditioning to all of the district’s buses. It was a steady process, but he confirms that goal has now been met. They also come with multiple video surveillance cameras.

“So, the tools that we’re providing the employees are state of the art, one of the newest fleets in Florida really, so the tools are there now,” Sweatt said. “Now we just need to find the people to service them.”

Billings and Bradshaw say it’s worth every second.

“I just, I love this job,” Bradshaw said. “I never thought I would be a bus driver.”

“Working with the schools, working with our Director of transportation, and just getting out there and making it safe,” Billings said.

Parents who may have questions about their child’s bus transportation can reach a live person by calling the district’s open call center. The number to call is 904-336--0001. They can also visit the district’s transportation page, which includes information on how to apply to become a bus driver. https://www.oneclay.net/transportation