Mostly Cloudy icon
88º
wjxt logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

3 wounded in 2 Gainesville shooting incidents, police say

Staff, News4Jax

Tags: Gainesville, Alachua County
File photo
File photo

Three people were wounded in two shootings incidents Saturday evening in Gainesville, police said.

Officers with the Gainesville Police Department, as well as Alachua County sheriff’s deputies, responded about 9 p.m. to a shooting off Fourth Street. Authorities said they found two people with gunshot wounds. According to the Police Department, both were transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Police Department said they were in stable condition at last check.

Just over an hour later, police were called about 10:10 p.m. to what they described as a shooting incident off SW 62nd Boulevard. Police said a person suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was transported to the hospital.

Police continue to investigate both cases. Anyone with information is asked to contact Alachua County Crime Stoppers at 352-372-7867 (STOP) or www.stopcrime.tv.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.