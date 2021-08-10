Jacksonville police searching for missing 9-year-old boy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Monday night asked for the public to be on the lookout for a missing 9-year-old boy.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, police responded to Arlington Expressway near Southside Boulevard at about 8:15 p.m. in reference to the missing child. They said Jasiah Amare Noah Davis walked away from his residence and has not returned. It’s unclear exactly where the child lives.

The boy is 4-feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. He’s said to have a low cut fade haircut with “DJ” on the left side. He’s believed to be wearing a dark grey shirt, dark grey shorts and black/red shoes.

If seen call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.