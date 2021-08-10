JHS to provide free microchips to dogs, cats in Jacksonville during ‘Scan, Plan and Chip’ event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS), Animal Care & Protective Services (ACPS), and First Coast No More Homeless Pets (FCNMHP) are working together to ensure more pets in Duval County are reunited with their families with a weekend-long, free microchipping event.

Microchips are a permanent source of identification, transmitting an ID number that can be scanned by a vet or shelter to find a pet’s owner information.

In addition to free microchipping, the Scan, Plan and Chip event will also provide chip verification and updating services.

“Microchips are our best chance of reuniting those in the community with a lost pet,” said Denise Deisler, CEO of the Jacksonville Humane Society. “Up-to-date microchips don’t just help us in the shelter, they help all of those in the community kind enough to take in a lost pet find its owner.”Scan, Plan and Chip will happen August 13 – 15 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the below locations. Proof of pet’s current rabies vaccinations are required. No appointments necessary.

Jacksonville Humane Society - Friday, August 13th | 8464 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32216

ACPS - Saturday, August 14th | 2020 Forest St, Jacksonville, FL 32204

FCNMHP - Sunday, August 15th | 464 Cassat Avenue, Jacksonville FL 32254

JHS also recommends registering your pet on PetcoLoveLost.org, a site that uses facial recognition technology to reunite pets and families. It’s a free and easy way to notify your neighborhood in the event a pet goes missing.

More information can be found at lost.petcolove.org.

Microchips were generously donated from the Michelson Found Animals Foundation.