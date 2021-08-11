Confusion, frustration for 2nd day as parents return to Regency uniform store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Tuesday afternoon, parents who showed up at the School Uniforms and More store inside the Regency Mall found out they could not go inside because the doors were closed after a certain number of people were allowed inside.

“I’m really frustrated and borderline angry, but I’m trying to practice patience right now. Doing what we have to do,” said Rodney Graham, a parent.

It was another day of confusion and frustration for parents who were trying to get their children’s school uniforms. On Monday, parents told News4Jax they had to wait hours to make a purchase.

Many of the uniforms were piled up high or were unfolded on the floor. Some were in open boxes that people sorted through.

When News4Jax arrived Tuesday, a security gate had been closed, preventing entry to the store.

“I got here an hour ago and they said they were opening and closing the gate to let people in and we were supposed to stay here and wait, and then some lady walked up to us and said no, he’s not letting anyone else in after we had already sat here for 45 minutes,” said Chelsie Turner, a parent.

“I placed an order on the 15th of July and my order is still not here. He’s now saying the store is closed,” said another parent, who asked not to be identified.

A handful of parents could be seen inside the store waiting in line. News4Jax did not see them leave through the front door, where other parents were waiting, hoping the store would reopen.

“My son didn’t start the first day of school because he doesn’t have a uniform. I think they should be readily available,” Graham said.

On Monday, only one person could be seen operating the cash register. Parents were also forced to navigate around a trash can that was collecting water from a leaky ceiling.

Requests for comment from management at the store were not returned by Tuesday night.