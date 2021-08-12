UNF appoints Pamela Chally as interim president

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The University of North Florida Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Thursday to appoint Pamela Chally as the University’s interim president.

Chally will begin her term on Sept. 18, with the appointment subject to confirmation by the Florida Board of Governors at its next meeting Aug. 31 - Sept. 1.

According to a release, Chally, who was recommended for the position by UNF Board of Trustees Chair Kevin Hyde, has been with UNF for 28 years, most recently serving as the interim provost and vice president of academic affairs from 2017 to 2019.

“Dr. Chally has had a long and distinguished career at the University of North Florida, serving UNF with excellence since she arrived on campus back in 1993,” said Hyde. “I am very grateful that Pam is willing to take on the role of interim president, and the board is confident in her ability to lead UNF while the search is completed for the University’s next president.”

In the coming weeks, the Board of Trustees will meet again to discuss the next steps in the search process for UNF’s next president.

