Details on 5 new COVID-19 testing sites opening in Jacksonville next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The City of Jacksonville on Friday provided more details about the five new COVID-19 testing sites that will open to the public starting next week.

The new sites were added after those needing testing faced long lines amid the recent coronavirus surge.

Locations will include:

Clanzel T. Brown Community Center

4545 Moncrief Rd. – 32209

Opens Monday, Aug. 16

Lane Wiley Senior Center

6710 Wiley Rd. – 32210

Opens Wednesday, Aug. 18

These sites will be operated by Agape Family Health. Services include COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. Hours for COVID-19 testing will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hours for vaccines will be Monday through Sunday (7 days a week) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments will not be required. Port-O-Lets will be provided for patient restroom facilities. ASL interpreter services will be available.

Emmett Reed Community Center

1093 W. 6th St. – 32209

Opens Thursday, Aug. 19

Cuba Hunter Community Center

4380 Bedford Rd. – 32207

Opens Thursday, Aug. 19

These sites will be operated by the Duval Department of Health. Services include COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. Hours for testing and vaccinations will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments will not be required. All testing and vaccinations will be provided indoors and will be in separate locations within each center. Signage will be posted at the site to direct visitors to the correct entrance for each service.

Beaches Location

(former Kmart shopping center) 540 Atlantic Blvd. – 32266

Opens Monday, Aug. 16

This site will be operated by Telescope Health. There will be COVID-19 testing only. There will be no vaccinations available at this site. Hours for testing will be Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments will not be required. All testing is drive through only. Testing includes PCR and rapid antigen tests. This site is self-pay and City reimbursement for uninsured patients will begin upon contract execution. ASL interpreter services will be provided.