Some Putnam students start new school year in different schools

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Putnam County students head back to school Tuesday, but some classrooms will remain empty. Several schools were closed as part of a long-term plan to revitalize the district. In all, five were closed, 13 opened.

The sign outside Price Middle School in Interlachen warns “campus closed.”

Across the county, the building for Jenkins Middle School, once home to the Eagles, sits empty. These are visual signs of the big changes coming to Putnam schools. James Kelly is a former student and now lives next door to the campus.

“I believe it’s a loss to the community,” Kelly said.

The district says the closure is part of a bigger plan to enhance the community. It’s a plan that will be broken up into three phases that will last up to 10 years.

Putnam Superintendent, Richard Surrency, says the changes will pave the way for newer and better facilities.

“We have some schools that are built in the 20s and the 40s,” Surrency said. “The rest were built in the 50s and 60s or 70s. So, we’re trying to provide the best facilities in the state-of-the-art technology that our students actually deserve.”

The district says Jenkins Middle School students are now going to attend Palatka High School. Students who attended the 6th grade Overturf center will return to their elementary schools. Miller Middle School is also now closed-- so the 6th graders will now go to the elementary school. The 7th and 8th graders will head to the high school. The building for Mellon Elementary is now being used for children with special needs.

Surrency says over the last 10 years, Putnam County schools enrollment has declined. He says while the district is anticipating growth in enrollment over the next few years, the decision to base new schools rests on the current population. The goal is to build nine new schools, using a combination bond issue.

“We will be floating in November ‘22,” Surrency said. “That’s a $300,000,000 bond issue that we’re going to ask our voters to approve. We’re also going to be seeking state funding in the form of special facilities, appropriations, which would also help us to build a new school.”

Kelly hopes the Jenkins building can still be used for kids in the community. Jenkins Middle School also paid tribute to an American hero. It had been named after Robert H. Jenkins, Jr.

One other change we want to mention is Jenkins Middle School had been named after Robert H. Jenkins, Jr. Jenkins was a Medal of Honor winner originally from Interlachen. In 1969, while fighting in the Vietnam War, Jenkins and another private first class, Fred Ostrom, were fighting off the enemy together in a ditch when a North Vietnamese soldier threw a hand grenade at them. Jenkins immediately pushed Ostrom to the ground and jumped on top of him to shield him from the blast, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Since Jenkins Middle School is now closed, Interlachen Elementary School is now renamed Robert H. Jenkins, Jr. Elementary School in his honor. The school also has a new tagline, which is, “Where heroes are built.” The goal is to make sure his legacy is taught forever.

