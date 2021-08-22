Mostly Cloudy icon
Baby giraffes named at Jacksonville Zoo

Trevor is named after Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence

The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announced Friday that a male giraffe born July 2 has been named Trevor, and a female born July 21 has been named Helen Honey.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two baby giraffes recently born at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens now have names.

The zoo announced Friday on Facebook that a male giraffe born July 2 has been named Trevor, and a female born July 21 has been named Helen Honey.

Trevor is named after Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He is the sixth calf born to mother Luna.

Helen Honey is named after a zoo supporter's family member. She was born to first-time mother Figie.

Both calves are reticulated giraffes, which are found in northeastern Kenya, eastern Sudan and Eritrea. Giraffes are the tallest mammals in the world and can reach up to 18 feet in height. Their shoulder height is up to 12 feet.

