Red Cross encourages Northeast Florida residents to have storm plan in place

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Henri brings winds and rains to the Northeast, the American Red Cross of Northeast Florida advises residents to keep an emergency storm plan in place in the event of a future storm.

“Make sure that you’ve identified your safe room, make sure you have your supplies and resources, said Christian Smith, with the Red Cross.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. Storms can be unpredictable, and that’s why the Red Cross recommends always keeping an emergency plan handy

“We know that all it’s going to take is one larger storm or even a smaller storm that’s going to have an impact on families,” said Smith.

The Red Cross recommends stashing a survival kit.

Here’s what you need:

Water -- 0ne gallon per person, per day (three-day supply for evacuation, two-week supply for home)

Food -- nonperishable, easy-to-prepare items (three-day supply for evacuation, two-week supply for home)

Flashlights

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio (NOAA Weather Radio, if possible)

“Spend that time now to build that kit and make the plan so when the storm does approach, you’ll be better off in that situation,” Smith added.

In an emergency in which you must evacuate your home, the Red Cross can provide shelter and aid.

The Red Cross has opened shelters for people across the Northeast due to Henri. The branch in Jacksonville is monitoring the storm and has a standby list of volunteers ready to deploy if needed.