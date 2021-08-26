Duval teachers union files grievance with district over virtual learning transition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Duval County teachers union has filed a grievance with the school district. It’s concerning how to properly switch a school to virtual learning.

This comes after two Jacksonville schools, Fletcher Middle School and Baldwin Middle-Senior High School, moved to online learning due to COVID-19.

On Wednesday afternoon, Fletcher Middle notified parents that students would be online learning Thursday morning.

President of the Duval County Teachers United Terrie Brady joined “The Morning Show” on Thursday and said there has to be a better plan to transition from in-class to virtual learning.

“You’ve got to have a fair balance and a fair balance to make sure all employees know, and it’s just not teachers. What are we doing with our para-professionals and our office personnel and others who basically don’t have laptops and how are they supposed to service students? We need these guides and manuals to be updated and implemented so our employees know,” Brady said.

Brady said she appreciates all that the district has done to protect students and teachers but that they need to be prepared instead of just reactionary.

As of Wednesday evening, there were a total of 1,064 cases reported in Duval County schools in the first two weeks of classes, including 131 in staff. There were 107 new student cases added Wednesday for a total of 933.