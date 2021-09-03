‘Dirt, dust, and slime’ Soiled Jacksonville Beach pub shut down by health inspector

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – From Lake City to Jacksonville Beach, local restaurants were caught off-guard and unprepared for routine inspections with the Department of Business and Professional Regulations last week.

Five emergency shutdowns were issued. Each has reopened since, but some gross violations were left uncorrected.

Buffalo Wild Wings at River City Marketplace in Jacksonville

The Buffalo Wild Wings inside River City Marketplace was shut down on Tuesday, August 24 with a total of 17 violations.

Its most serious violations were the 50 flies counted in the restaurant.

At a return inspection, few more flies were found and the restaurant was allowed to reopen the same day with a perfect score.

RESTAURANT REPORTS: Failing inspection | Failing inspection | Perfect score inspection

Ad

Whiskey Jax Kitchen & Cocktails in Jacksonville Beach

The beaches location of Whiskey Jax Kitchen & Cocktails on Marsh Landing Parkway was shut down Monday, August 23.

Between its two inspections, the inspector found 26 rodent droppings and also uncovered what is listed as “dirt, dust, and slime” throughout the entire restaurant, including in the ice bins, on cooking equipment, and the floors. It was also cited for a build-up of rust on the walk-in cooler shelves.

When the inspector returned for the third time, no droppings were found and the restaurant was allowed to reopen.

Time was extended for the violations related to clean its soiled equipment and shelving. Even the violation for exposed insulation in its main reach-in cooler near the cookline was allowed more time.

RESTAURANT REPORTS: Failing inspection | Failing inspection | Passing inspection

Ad

Daddy O’Briens Irish Ice Cream & Pub in Lake City

In Lake City, Daddy O’Brien’s Irish Ice Cream and Pub restaurant was shut down Monday.

Daddy O’ Brien’s had 10 violations, one of which included 60 rodent droppings in its storage building which contained to-go cups, plates, condiments, and more.

The restaurant was given another violation after the inspector found rodent nesting material. A note in the report shows a lemonade pouch had also been chewed through.

The inspector returned later and the pub was allowed to reopen the same day.

RESTAURANT REPORTS: Failing inspection | Passing inspection

New Wok in Jacksonville Beach

New Wok Chinese takeout on Penman Road in Jacksonville Beach scored a shutdown from a health inspector after they found 26 rodent droppings in the kitchen. It was also cited for not storing food and chemicals properly.

Ad

When an inspector returned the next day, most of its original violations had been corrected, and New Wok was allowed to reopen.

RESTAURANT REPORTS: Failing inspection | Passing Inspection

Ernest Tambasco Food Truck in Jacksonville

Ernest Tambasco, a mobile food truck, was shut down Thursday, August 26 when inspectors found the business operating with 16 violations during its set up at a Home Depot on Lem Turner Road.

The truck racked up three high-priority violations for issues relating to the vehicle’s sewage system. Inspectors noted there was no water tank and that wastewater was overflowing onto the ground where customers were standing. There were also three flies in the vehicle, according to the report.

Ad

The truck had 10 basic violations, including one for using duct tape to repair a hole in the roof. The business was quick to correct. It reopened the next day with not a single violation.

RESTAURANT REPORTS: Failing inspection | Perfect-score inspection

I reached out to the businesses and left a message or spoke directly to employees with a request for comment from the businesses’ managements. Representatives either denied to comment or said they would email a statement. I will update this story if I hear back.

There was no contact information available for Ernest Tambasco.

News4Jax monitors restaurant inspections in District 5 every week with the Division of Hotels and Restaurants under the Department of Business and Professional Regulations.

Ad

District 5 covers Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Clay, Columbia, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Marion, Nassau, Putnam, St. Johns, Suwannee, and Union Counties.

You can search your favorite restaurants anywhere in the state and their most recent inspections in DBPR’s licensing portal. You can also file a complaint against a restaurant that may be violating health and safety standards.