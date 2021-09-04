Two dead in separate motorcycle crashes Friday night and Saturday morning on the Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two motorcyclists are dead Saturday morning after two separate crashes on Jacksonville’s Westside.

The first crash happened around 9:20 pm Friday on Hammond Boulevard.

A man in his 20s was killed after crashing a motorcycle. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the man was riding a stolen motorcycle, lost control, and crashed into a curb. He was not wearing a helmet and died.

Police say the motorcycle was reported stolen last Monday from somewhere on Old St. Augustine Road.

Three hours later and seven miles away on Normandy Boulevard, another motorcyclist died.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a pick-up truck driver was trying to turn left onto Normandy Boulevard and had a green arrow. The motorcyclist was coming from the opposite direction and did not stop for a red light and crashed into the other driver head-on.

The motorcyclist was rushed to UF Health where he was pronounced dead. He was 23 years old. The driver of the pickup was not hurt.

With these deadly crashes, JSO said 41 people now have been killed while riding a motorcycle in Duval County so far this year.

That’s double than the same time last year.

Police say there have been 155 deaths on Jacksonville roads so far this year.