By the numbers: Lives lost, economic impact of Sept. 11, 2001

Facts of the attack

Nineteen men hijacked and crashed four planes, each of which were bound for the west coast. All of the men were trained by al Qaeda.

According to the FBI, the hijackers began entering the United States in January 2000 and all were in the country by July 2001.

The ensuing investigation by the FBI was one of the largest in the bureau’s history and led to far-reaching changes in the organization.

The victims

Nearly 3,000 people died in the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

As reported by the FBI, the victims include a 2-year-old girl on Flight 175, who died with her parents as they were on the way to Disneyland. An 85-year-old man was with his wife aboard Flight 11. They were flying to her son’s wedding.

Eight children died on Flight 77. Three college students were killed on Flight 93.

At the World Trade Center site, 2,753 people were killed after American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175 were crashed into the north and south towers.

Of New York City firefighters, 343 died.

Of New York City police officers, 23 died.

In Washington at the Pentagon, 184 people were killed when American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the government building.

In Pennsylvania near Shanksville, 40 people died on board American Airlines Flight 93 when it crashed into a field.

According to the FBI, the victims lived in News York, Washington, D.C., and 27 states. More than 400 first responders, including 60 police officers, were killed.

The victims were between 2 and 85 years old.

Economic cost

It’s estimated to have cost approximately $500,000 to plan and carry out the attacks.

On the first day of trading after the attacks, the market fell 684 points -- just over 7%.

The estimated cost of damage at the World Trade Center was $60 billion, and the cost to clean debris at ground zero was $750 million.

New York’s economy lost 143,000 jobs a month, and $2.8 billion wages in the first three months after the attacks.

The total estimated economic loss during the first 2-4 weeks after the attacks in New York City -- $123 billion.

The value of the emergency anti-terrorism package approved by Congress was $40 billion.

An aid package valued at $15 billion was passed by Congress to bail out the airlines.

Victim Compensation Fund

Initially, the Sept. 11 Victim Compensation Fund received more than 7,400 applications that included death and personal injury claims.

Of those cases, 5,560 received funds.

Families who agreed to receive compensation agreed not to sue the airlines.