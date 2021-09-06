Crowds flock to beaches for Labor Day

VILANO BEACH, Fla. – Crowds are soaking in the sunshine on the last summer holiday of the year, making it one of the busiest times for area beaches.

St. Johns County closed the vehicle access ramp at Vilano Beach on Monday morning.

On Sunday, it was just as crowded, with both Vilano and Porpoise Point access points closed off to cars early in the day because of the crowds.

St. Johns County is offering a free shuttle service until 4 p.m. between St. Augustine Beach City Hall and the pier and between Cornerstone Park and Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park.

Jacksonville beaches don’t appear to be packed, but the crowd is likely to build through the afternoon.

Ocean Rescue lifeguards are staying busy and are warning people to stay out of the water, with red flags flying all weekend. Last month, there were 211 calls for service, including 66 water-related calls and 521 lifeguard vehicle responses. There were four people reported missing who were later reunited as well.

There were purple warning flags flying on Saturday at Jacksonville Beach due to marine life and red flags on Sunday due to hazardous surf conditions. Water conditions are expected to become more intense over the next couple of days due to swells from Hurricane Larry.