Duval school bus driver says 2 coworkers have died after contracting COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Tuesday, students at Duval County Public Schools will be asked to wear a face covering.

If not, they could be penalized if they do not have a medical exemption. The district in August approved a 90-day mandate after hearing concerns from the public.

Letrice Bell said she’s been a school bus driver in Duval County for 20 years. She said she feels safer going to work knowing that students will be masking up.

“It’s really been frightening because most of the students do not wear masks,” Bell said.

Two of her coworkers, Bell said, have died after contracting the virus. She said one was a longtime bus driver. The other -- a school bus monitor.

“We’ll feel a little safer because the children will have masks and we are required to wear masks,” Bell said.

As of Monday, 1,960 COVID-19 cases had been reported in Duval County schools, according to the district’s dashboard. Of those cases, 1,741 were students and 219 were staff members.

Luis Medina, who has grandchildren that attend Duval County public schools, believes the choice should be left up to parents.

“I believe that it should not be mandated,” Medina said. “It’s on the parents, pretty much. It’s their decision.”

Shaneatra Nance has a son who attends North Shore Elementary.

“At least knowing he will have his mask on and everybody else is wearing their masks like they’re supposed to -- hopefully that’s minimizing the spread,” Nance said.

The mandate is set to expire on Dec. 6. Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene can choose to extend the mandate.