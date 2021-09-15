Corrine Brown will be back in federal court later this month for status hearing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Judge Timothy Corrigan has set a date for the status conference requested by federal prosecutors in the Corrine Brown case.

Brown’s presence is required at the hearing, which will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 28.

Brown, a longtime U.S. congresswoman, was sentenced to five years in prison in 2017 when she was convicted on 18 felony counts related to an alleged charity scam.

But the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in a 7-4 decision, reversed Brown’s conviction in May sending the case back to the district court for a possible re-trial.

Prosecutors filed a motion asking for the status conference in the case, in light of that decision.

Brown was released last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic before the conviction was overturned.

Attorney William Kent, who joined Brown’s defense for her appeals, has told prosecutors he will likely not serve as her counsel if she goes back on trial.

Kent, who did not oppose the request for the status conference, told prosecutors that he’s told Brown the court will ask about the status of her legal representation during any status conference.

Federal prosecutors have not yet said if they will retry Brown on fraud and tax charges.