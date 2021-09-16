St. Johns County leaders work to redistribute voting power as population swells

A collage of maps showing the four proposed redistricting plans in St. Johns County presented to the SJCSD board and SJC Commission on Sept. 16, 2021.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The St. Johns County Commission and St. Johns County School Board on Thursday got their first look at four proposed plans for how to redraw the county’s voting districts.

St. Johns County is growing rapidly, with its population swelling by 43% since 2010.

Much of the population growth has occurred in northern districts No. 1 and No. 4 — which is why redistricting consultants from ARCBridge Consulting said those districts will have to shrink significantly.

The consultants built the four maps considering major highways and making sure to include at least one high school in each district.

The graphics below display the four plans in a side-by-side comparison to the current district layout:

Plan A, Sept. 16, 2021 (St. Johns County)

Plan B, Sept. 16, 2021 (St. Johns County)

Plan C, Sept. 16, 2021 (St. Johns County)

Plan D, Sept. 16, 2021 (St. Johns County)

The county is set to hold community meetings on Nov. 1 and 2 to allow the public an opportunity to weigh in on the proposed plans. A final vote of the school board and county commission is scheduled for Dec. 9.

More information about the redistricting effort can be found on the school district’s website.