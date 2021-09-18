Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office dispatcher accused of distributing child porn, affidavit shows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who a detective told investigators worked for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office as a dispatcher was arrested on a charge of distribution of child porn, according to criminal complaint obtained Friday by News4Jax.

The complaint states that on Wednesday, an FBI task force officer working undercover was messaging on a social media app with a user: Scottnjax44. The complaint states that there was a sexually explicit conversation and that Scottnjax44 sent at least five images and one video of minors in sexually explicit conduct.

According to the complaint, Scottnjax44 told the undercover officer that was an “emergency dispatcher” and worked “12 hour shifts.”

“The undercover agents and officers investigating these crimes are always on websites looking for deviants,” said News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson.

Investigators got more information from the app company and the internet provider and traced it to a home Bradley Road and the subscriber: Scott Yotka.

On Thursday, agents spoke with a JSO detective who said Yotka works for the Sheriff’s Office as a dispatcher and was scheduled to work a 12 hour shift that night. The complaint states that FBI agents determined records from that app company show the user frequently logged in from an IP address belonging to the city of Jacksonville.

On Friday morning, agents executed a search warrant at the home on Bradley Road. Yotka was getting out of his car when agents arrested him.

According to the complaint, Agents said Yotka explained that he used the Kik app to distribute child porn to members of a chat room that he was an administrator for. The affidavit states Yotka said “yes I know what I did and I am not proud of what I did.”

A detention hearing is set for Sept. 22.

JSO records show Yotka has been employed by the Sheriff’s Office since Oct. 7, 2019, and as of this summer, earned an annual salary of $31,275.