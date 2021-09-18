Loved ones honor POW-MIAs in emotional ceremony at Cecil Field

Today many gathered in Cecil Field for the POW/MIA recognition day event.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s been 50 years since the POW-MIA flag was created in the Jacksonville area.

The flag flies to honor those who were prisoners of war or missing in action.

Many gathered Saturday at Cecil Field for a POW-MIA Recognition Day event honoring those who didn’t come home from war.

An emotional sound for many, “Taps” was played to honor those who were killed fighting for our country -- or those who are still missing in action.

The ceremony was held at the POW-MIA memorial at the former Naval Air Station Cecil Field where a new museum is being built.

Mary Hoff created the POW- MIA flag 50 years ago, and her children are sharing her story. On Friday, which marked National POW/MIA Recognition Day, a section of Moody Avenue in Clay County was designated as Mary Helen Hoff Memorial Avenue in her honor.

“When our father was shot down, my mom wanted to have accountability for POW-MIAs,” her oldest son, Mike Hoff, explained.

“The wives back then were told not to talk about things, and they refused to accept POW-MIA status for their loved ones,” her daughter, Susan Ogawa, said.

The Hoff family said after 50 years, they haven’t been able to bring their father’s body back home from Laos to be buried on American soil, so they won’t stop spreading awareness and honoring those who are missing in action.

“Every time they bring someone home it continues to give us hope,” Ogawa said.