Gainesville firefighter union votes no-confidence in mayor

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Gainesville firefighter’s union has voted no-confidence in Mayor Lauren Poe. The group says the city is in disarray – and that the conflict between Gainesville and the governor over vaccines is a part of it.

The group wants the mayor to resign and asked Mayor Poe for his resignation.

The letter calls for Mayor Poe's resignation but does not blame him for every problem. (News4Jax)

It says the mayor has “bred dysfunctional culture” in the city – and that it’s peaked in the last six months. It says the mayor is operating strictly on emotion.

The letter says Mayor Lauren Poe isn’t personally to blame for every problem – but accountability ultimately rests with him.

Local 2157 wants Poe to resign.

The letter specifically points out the conflict between the state – and the city over vaccine mandates – and that the governor is threatening local governments with fines upwards of 100 million dollars.

Tensions have gotten so hot in Gainesville – the city has canceled recent meetings over threats against commissioners.

News4Jax spoke with Mayor Poe after the governor announced fines for governments that require workers to get vaccinated.

He said the decision is about keeping Gainesville’s 22-hundred employees safe.

News4Jax reached out to the mayor’s office for his response to the call for him to resign.

Gainesville’s superintendent is facing a similar effort – from an online petition. More than 1—thousand people are calling for a no-confidence vote against Superintendent Carlee Simon.