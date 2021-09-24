Wedding venue in St. Augustine abruptly closes, sends couples scrambling

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – At least a dozen couples are scrambling to find a new spot for their wedding after a St. Augustine wedding venue abruptly shut down.

Rachael Dungan’s fiancé, Ken, popped the question back in June. They’ve been looking forward to their dream wedding at Culinary Outfitters.

“It was all new and exciting and fun and everyone loves to plan a good party, right?” Dungan said.

The plans came to a screeching halt Wednesday afternoon when the venue posted a message on Facebook saying that it was shutting its doors.

“I was just like, that’s interesting,” Dungan said. “No one has reached out, no one has said anything.”

Dungan put down a $2,700 deposit, and she doesn’t know if she’ll get that back.

She said she is not alone.

“I’m lucky to have a little over a year to compensate for plans. There’s a girl I reached out to, her wedding is in two weeks and what do you do at that point?” Dungan said. “Not only does she have to re-plan, but she also doesn’t have the finances to do it.”

News4Jax went by the venue and spoke with the new tenant, who said the older owner lost his lease and took off. News4Jax called him, but received a voice message that stated the voicemail box could not accept messages.

“This isn’t right. This isn’t OK,” Dungan said. “If you aren’t able to hold up your end of the bargain, you have to pay that back.”