2nd day of trial underway for former Jacksonville corrections officer accused of beating shackled woman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The second day of the trial was underway Wednesday for a former corrections officer accused of beating a woman who was shackled in the Duval County jail in 2018.

The trial for Catherine Thompson resumed at 10 a.m.

Thompson, now 24, was arrested on one count of misdemeanor battery and two counts of felony official misconduct and was immediately fired from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, as she was still in her probationary period, after the incident in July 2018.

Kirenda Welch, who told News4Jax that she was five weeks pregnant at the time, was arrested June 29, 2018, on a charge of driving without a valid license — which court records show has since been dismissed. Police said that Welch encountered Thompson while being searched at the jail, the two exchanged insults, and then Thompson beat Welch after she was placed in four-point restraints, meaning she was handcuffed and her legs were shackled, and her hands and legs were connected by a chain.

Ad

According to Duval County court records, a jury was selected Monday, and Thompson’s trial started Tuesday.

On day two of the trial, Thompson took the stand and told the court she acted in self-defense.

The first day of the trial included testimony from Welch and two correction officers and former co-workers of Thompson, as well as interrogation video.

“She punched my head into the wall — which caused me to fall back from the bench. After I fell back from the first punch, she just continued to punch me at least between 10 and 20 times, and she was about to choke me,” Welch said.

Thompson said she hit Welch because Welch bit her, but two correction officers and former co-workers of Thompson testified Tuesday that it didn’t happen that way.

Ad

One of the corrections officers was asked: “You see Ms. Thompson turn around and strike Ms. Welch?” She responded: ‘Yes ma’am?”

The other corrections officer was asked: “Did you see Ms. Welch fight Ms. Thompson before Ms. Thompson punched her?” He replied: “I did not.”

Before the prosecution rested its case Tuesday, it played a video of Thompson being interrogated by two JSO detectives, who kept telling Thompson that her written report about what happened was inconsistent with what they heard from eyewitnesses and Welch. After repeating her version of what happened, they told her a warrant was issued for her arrest. Then, in the video, she can be heard saying: “I guess I punched her in the face and I took her to the ground and I started beating the **** out of her. I guess that’s the truth.”

But during cross-examination Wednesday, Thompson broke down in tears several times while being asked why she said that to the detectives and if she thought the witnesses were lying.

Ad

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, the jury left the courtroom so that the attorneys could discuss the charges with the judge. When they return, both sides are expected to give final arguments.

In addition to the criminal trial, Thompson is also facing a civil lawsuit stemming from the events that led to her being charged.