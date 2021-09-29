Plastic use tripled since start of pandemic, takeout waste played role

The amount of single-use plastics used globally has at least tripled since the start of the pandemic, according to the International Solid Waste Association.
Even before the pandemic, packaging made up 30% of the United States’ trash. The Environmental Protection Agency reported a total of 80 million tons in 2017 alone.
Food takeout waste has played a role in the spike, with more people ordering delivery during the pandemic.
At the current rate, online orders are projected to grow tenfold by 2030.
You can limit your takeout waste by making small changes:
- Request no disposable napkins, plastic utensils, straws and unnecessary condiments.
- Opt out of a plastic bag
- Reuse your to-go containers
- Support businesses making eco-friendly choices