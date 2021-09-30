Special event for mothers impacted by gun violence scheduled for October

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Even though she hasn’t personally lost a child, Nikki Carswell has made it her mission to help mothers coping with the loss of a child to gun violence or trauma. Earlier this year, Nikki Carswell launched a support group for these grieving mothers called “Silent Women Speaking”.

The group’s first event was this past Mother’s Day. At that event, more than 40 grieving mothers came together honor their children through art, reflection, and conversation. Carswell believes with more families being impacted by crime and violence in Northeast Florida, this will have a positive impact.

“It was something that I think is needed for the community for our moms,” Carswell said. “I see a lot (of them) struggle with the death of losing a child and grieving.”

Some of the women’s stories have made local headlines. Robin Davis attended the Mother’s Day event. Her son, Glen McNeil, Jr. was shot and killed at Seawalk Pavilion in Jacksonville Beach 4 years ago.

On October 16th, these same mothers will gather for another “Silent Women Speaking” event. This one is going to be called “Poetry, Praise, and Prayer”.

Carswell says one of her guest mothers will include Jackie Johnson. Her son, Kendrick Johnson’s, death made national headlines after his body was found in a rolled-up gym mat. For Carswell, this is about sending a message of everlasting support.

“It’s sort of like in the community, once you bury your child, it kind of goes silent,” Carswell said. “Once they are lowered down, the phone calls stop, the community pretty much stops. So, for me in the organization that I’m creating, I want it to be where it’s ongoing.”

Carswell hopes this will also have a trickle-down effect. And ultimately prevent future crimes by bringing more people together.

“‘Silent Women Speaking’ is just, we want to bridge that gap with moms and dads and our kids,” Carswell said. “To bring that village that we need back to the community.”

The “Poetry, Praise, and Prayer” event is scheduled for October 16th at the Purpose Fellowship Church from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The address is 4241 Baymeadows Road.

hose who wish to attend must RSVP by Friday, October 1st. The way to do that is to email Carswell directly: sistersundays2021@gmail.com.