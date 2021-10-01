Accused killer of Nassau County deputy appears before judge on murder charge

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The man accused of killing Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers, who was shot during a traffic stop a week ago, is scheduled to appear Friday before a judge on charges of murder and aggravated battery of a police dog.

According to the Detention Center’s website, Patrick McDowell was booked into the Nassau County jail just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Before that, he spent two nights at UF Health Jacksonville being treated for gunshot wounds and dog bites after his arrest Tuesday.

McDowell was taken into custody at a sports complex west of Callahan following a dayslong manhunt that began after the shooting Friday. He suffered the dog bites during an encounter with a K-9 as he was being arrested.

According to Sheriff Bill Leeper, McDowell’s gunshot wounds were suffered earlier in the manhunt. At one point he was found by a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office K-9 and shot the dog -- which survived. Leeper said when McDowell fired on the K-9 with a rifle, deputies returned fire and later learned they had wounded McDowell.

Leeper said a SWAT team and K-9s tracked McDowell on Tuesday, surrounding the concession stand and bathroom area at the Kirsten Higginbotham Sports Complex off Ball Park Road, and McDowell eventually came out of the bathroom and surrendered.

Law enforcement officers continued their search for any additional evidence in the investigation into Moyers’ killing, and Leeper said Thursday that a gun was found during the search but that it wasn’t immediately clear if it was related to Moyers’ death.