John Delaney to become permanent Flagler College president

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Former University of North Florida President and Jacksonville Mayor John Delaney is set to become the permanent president of Flagler College, after serving as interim president since July.

The private St. Augustine-based college’s Board of Trustees is slated to vote on naming Delaney to the permanent position at an Oct. 21 meeting, according to school spokeswoman Beth Sweeny.

Delaney, who spent 15 years as president of the University of North Florida, was hired for a one-year term as interim Flagler president.

“During this time, the board has had an opportunity to meet with him both in individual meetings and in scheduled board meetings. Through those discussions, it has become clear that he has the experience and vision that is needed to move the college forward at this pivotal point in time,” Sweeny told The News Service of Florida in an email Monday.

Delaney, a lawyer who will be Flagler’s fifth president, moved into the interim job after former President Joseph Joyner retired. Delaney served as Jacksonville mayor from 1995 to 2003.