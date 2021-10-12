New player in Jacksonville sheriff’s race gets key endorsements

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The election for the next Jacksonville sheriff isn’t until 2023, but on Tuesday Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams and Congressman John Rutherford threw their weight behind Republican candidate T.K. Waters.

Some think it’s now Waters’ race to lose.

The endorsements come after Waters in the past had indicated he may not run following the death of his son in 2018.

“There was always a desire to run, but throughout time you start thinking about some things. There have been some personal things that happened in my life that I stepped back and evaluated. I had to make sure that I was ready,” said Waters, who is currently Chief of Investigations at JSO.

It’s hard to know the political motivations for such major endorsements around a year and a half before election day, but the move will impact who many believed to be the frontrunner, Democrat Lakesha Burton.

JSO Assistant Cheif Burton now trails Waters in the money race so far: Waters has raised $150,000 followed by Burton in second at $103,000 in contributions.

Burton said Tuesday she respects Rutherford, a former Jacksonville sheriff, as well as Williams but she’s trying to look to the future, not the past.

“I’m not running to continue what’s been done at JSO for the last 20 years. I’m running on a new style of leadership that will empower citizens who want to partner with law enforcement in making our city safer and more just,” Burton said. “This election will include a large pool of good candidates. I’m focused on making sure voters know the differences between the candidates, as well as who I am -- as a person and as a law enforcement professional. I’m leading a campaign that’s about uniting the citizens of Jacksonville, not about parties or politics. That’s how I will lead JSO. It’s going to be an exciting 18 months, and I want to invite everyone to engage in it.”

There are also three other candidates in the race: Democrats Wayne Clark, Tony Cummings and Republican Mathew Nemeth.

Clark said the endorsements may appear good but said that violent crime is up in Jacksonville and there is a perception of a lack of transparency at JSO.

In most other cases when crime is at an all-time low, and the community is expressing a high level of trust of their law enforcement agency, the endorsement of the two previous sheriffs would be seen as a significant event. But violent crime is up in Jacksonville; and there is a deficit of trust in the community; and there is the perception of a lack of transparency at JSO. If the communities of Jacksonville are satisfied with the JSO’s response and level of service and transparency over the last six years, then this endorsement should help T. K. Waters. If the communities are not satisfied, and want bold new visionary leadership, focused on building trust, accountability, accessibility, compassion, and transparency, the communities should reject this endorsement and move to endorse a servant candidate with their voices and vote. This race is one of the most important elections in a generation. We must carefully examine each candidate to ensure they have the experience, qualifications, and a clear vision to lead one of the largest police agencies in the nation. A vision to return to community policing through developing relationships; the institution of high visibility patrols in neighborhoods; the establishment of a park and walk program for each patrol officer; collaboration to ensure adequate focus on community mental health concerns; a renewed focus on de-escalation training; and collaboration with all communities to build a safer and better Jacksonville. I prefer the endorsement of the communities of Jacksonville that want bold new leadership at the JSO, a leader willing to listen and collaborate with everyone to make Jacksonville better, and safer as we move into the future. Candidate Wayne Clark

News4Jax also tried to contact Cummings and Nemeth. If they respond we will add their responses to this story.