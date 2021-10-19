As supply chain issues continue, DeSantis says Florida ports are open for business

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida ports are open.

That’s the message Gov. Ron DeSantis emphasized when he made a stop at JaxPort Tuesday morning.

His comments come as ports around the nation continue to see problems with the supply chain.

JaxPort is also stepping up to offer incentives to businesses who want to move their products through the port, and one business has already taken the bait.

For the first time in a long time, a European-based container shipping company is rerouting to JaxPort. That will bring in 1,000 more containers a week.

DeSantis and the CEO of JaxPort said Florida ports are not dealing with the same type of log jams as other ports in places like California.

They say Florida has the space to include additional shipping and to help alleviate the supply chain congestion, that’s leading to lengthy delays and companies not getting their products on time.

“When you start talking about supply chain, inflation, that’s not something that’s going to impact a small segment. That hits very wide and very hard. Florida is here, we’ve got capacity and we also have incentive packages to make it worth your while to be able to bring your business through our ports,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis said shipping through JaxPort can also strengthen a workforce that’s already in high-demand jobs like truck drivers.