Florida Surgeon General refused to wear mask in office of lawmaker with breast cancer: reports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – During a meeting this week, State Senator Tina Polsky, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, asked Florida’s new surgeon general to wear a mask, but he refused to do so and was asked to leave, Florida Politics reported.

According to Florida Politics, the incident happened while Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo was meeting with several Senators who will soon vote whether or not to confirm him in his appointed position.

“I told him I had a serious medical condition,” Polsky, who will begin radiation therapy treatment for cancer next week, told Florida Politics.

When Polsky (D-Boca Raton) asked Ladapo whether there was a reason he couldn’t wear a mask, “He just smiles and doesn’t answer. He’s very smug,” The Daily Beast reported.

Senate President Wilton Simpson (R-Trilby) said Ladapo’s actions were “unprofessional.”

“It shouldn’t take a cancer diagnosis for people to respect each other’s level of comfort with social interactions during a pandemic,” the Republican leader wrote in a memo to Senate staff. “What occurred in Senator Polksy’s office was unprofessional and will not be tolerated in the Senate. While there is no mask mandate in the Senate, Senators and staff can request social distancing and masking within their own offices. If visitors to the Senate fail to respect these requests, they will be asked to leave.”

A Department of Health spokesperson issued a statement to Florida Politics on Ladapo’s behalf.

“Dr. Ladapo is committed to meeting with members of the Legislature regardless of their party affiliation to discuss policy, even when they do not agree on the subject at hand,” spokesperson Weesam Khoury said in an email. “Meetings between highly regarded and intelligent, elected and appointed officials happen all the time, and it is disappointing you don’t hear about them more — but it is probably because the only time they get reported is when a genuine meeting turns into a media headline expected from a gossip column.”

Last month, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made the controversial decision to name the UCLA doctor and health policy researcher who shares his approach to managing the coronavirus pandemic to serve as the state’s surgeon general.

Like DeSantis, Ladapo said he doesn’t believe in school closures, lockdowns or vaccine mandates.

Ladapo said following his appointment that approaching health policy with fear leads to bad decisions.

“We’re going to be very explicit about the differences between the science and our opinions,” he said. “What’s been happening over the past year is that people have been taking the science and they’ve been mispresenting it ... it’s been unclear when the discussion about science ends and discussion about how you feel about the science and what you want people to do with the science begins.”

Polsky has been an outspoken supporter of mask mandates and praised school boards for going against DeSantis’s rule against school mask mandates.

Polsky, 53, was elected to the Florida Senate last year to fill the District 29 seat vacated by Kevin Rader, who retired.