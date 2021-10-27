Racing Go-Karts and trailer stolen, may have been sold

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for information on stolen Go-Karts and trailer. Someone reported the thefts on Tuesday from 13000 Perdue Road on Jacksonville’s northside. The victim reported a white 20 foot enclosed trailer and four racing Go-Karts were stolen. JSO believes the items may have been sold.

JSO is requesting assistance in locating the stolen property and identifying any suspects. If you know anything about this, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. You could receive a $3000 reward.