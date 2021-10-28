School bus driver accused of DUI after crash; no students on board

A school bus driven by a man accused of driving under the influence crashed along Interstate 295.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A school bus driver was arrested in Duval County and accused of driving under the influence Thursday morning after she crashed into an interstate sign and drove off the road on Interstate 295.

According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, the unidentified 58-year-old driver was traveling south on I-295 just before 6 a.m. when she tried to exit onto Interstate 10 but failed to make the turn.

Video captured by News4Jax showed the bus ended up wedged under an underpass along the highway.

No students were on the bus at the time of the crash, FHP said, but there was a 62-year-old bus monitor on board who was not hurt.

FHP said based on indicators at the scene, the driver was taken off the interstate for an investigation of impairment and later arrested. She also faces crash-related charges, FHP said.