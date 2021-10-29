12-year-old accused of bringing gun into charter school arrested

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police said a student at the KIPP Impact Academy in Jacksonville was arrested Wednesday after he was found with a handgun at the school. It happened at the school’s McDuff Avenue campus.

According to the arrest report, the 40-caliber handgun was found in the 12-year-old boy’s carry pouch, which also contained two live rounds and a magazine. An off-duty officer working at the school who wrote the report said the gun belonged to the boy’s mother, who was called to the school.

Because of the boy’s age, News4Jax is not naming him.

The principal told the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office she preferred to deal with the incident internally but police said because it was a felony charge the student had to be arrested. The school said that per its school code of conduct, the student has been suspended from school and will attend an expulsion hearing.

The school told us that the boy reported bringing the gun with him in response to being threatened outside of school. Administrators said there was no intention to harm students on the property.

The school sent the following statement to parents after the incident:

Per our school code of conduct, the student has been suspended from school and will attend an expulsion hearing.

