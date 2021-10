GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – One person died after a single-car crash in Clay County on Sunday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 46-year-old man was driving north on US-17 when he began veering into the median.

He tried to get back onto the road but overcorrected and the car flipped multiple times.

The car then struck a tree before coming to rest on its roof. Officials say he died at the scene.

FHP added the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.